By Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

ACCRA, Nov 19 Ghana aims to narrow its budget deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP in 2015, from a projected 9.6 percent this year, as it seeks a financial assistance deal with the IMF, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Economic growth will also slow sharply to 3.9 percent in 2015 from an expected 6.9 percent this year, Terkper said, a further sign that lower commodity prices and a fiscal crisis are hurting the West African state.

It is aimed at restoring economic stability in a country until recently seen as one of Africa's star economies due to its political stability and rapid growth through exports of gold, cocoa and oil.

"While we see a bright future encompassing the services, agriculture and industrial sectors we are not yet out of the woods," Terkper told parliament during a speech that was frequently drowned out by jeering from opposition MPs.

The government will impose a petroleum tax of 17.5 percent and continue to freeze hiring of public sector workers as part of its drive to reduce spending and increase revenue, he said.

Ghana's cedi currency has fallen more than 30 percent against the dollar this year and Standard & Poor's cut the country's rating last month, expressing doubts about the government's ability to reduce the deficit.

The fiscal problems hurt ordinary people and play into the hands of the opposition New Patriotic Party ahead of elections in 2016 at which President John Mahama is set to stand.

"The 3.9 percent (GDP) projection for 2015 is disappointing, especially when you weigh this against the fact that this administration inherited an economy growing at around 8 percent," NPP finance spokesman Kweku Kwarteng told Reuters.

Terkper said the government will target inflation of 11.5 percent in 2015 and aims to bring the budget deficit down to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2017. Inflation stood at 16.9 percent in October.

The speech confirmed most of the figures reported by Reuters earlier on Wednesday, citing a senior official, except for a slightly lower deficit target and a reduction in the 2015 growth forecast from 5-6 percent that suggested a last-minute revision.

The official told Reuters Ghana aimed at a provisional deal with the IMF this week.

Melissa Verreynne of NKC Independent Economists in South Africa said markets would welcome the lower 2015 GDP target figure because previous such figures were overly-optimistic.

Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered bank, said: "Even factoring in the IMF, Ghana faces a very tough situation. There is no room for slippage on these already pretty stretching targets." (Editing by David Lewis and Susan Fenton)