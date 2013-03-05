ACCRA, March 5 Ghana's 2013 budget targets a fiscal deficit of 9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from just over 12 percent in 2012, Finance Minister Seth Terkper told parliament on Tuesday.

"The main macro economic targets for 2013 are outlined below: real non-oil GDP growth of 6.5 pct; real overall GDP growth, including oil, of 8.5 percent; average inflation of 8.9 percent; end-period inflation of 9 pct; overall budget deficit equivalent to 9 pct of GDP and gross international reserves of not less than 3 months import cover," Terkper said.

Reuters had earlier reported the 9 percent deficit figure, citing a source with knowledge of the document.