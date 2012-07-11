ACCRA, July 11 Ghana's cedi held steady on Wednesday against the dollar as sales of the greenback by local mines temporarily helped to ease pressure on the local unit, traders said.

The currency of the world's second largest cocoa grower has been under pressure in the first half of the year, declining more than 17 percent since January on persistent high demand for the dollar by local firms for their imports to fuel the growing economy.

A currency dealer said local mining firms had been selling dollars this week to raise cedis for local purchases and that the sales had helped the local unit to stabilize.

"We have seen some stability since Monday, but we believe it's temporary because it's driven purely on the inflows from the mines," the dealer told Reuters.

Ghana is preparing to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December, the first since the country began crude oil production in late 2010.

Analysts say investor uncertainty over election year spending was also contributing to the fall of the cedi which has also triggered inflation pressures.

The Bank of Ghana has introduced a series of measures including key interest rate hikes and changing of bank reserve requirements and bond auctions to mop up liquidity in support of the cedi.

While the intended impact of these measures had been very slow, some of the bank's decisions have triggered high lending rates.

The Ghana statistical service announced on Wednesday that year-on-year inflation rose to 9.4 percent in June from 9.3 percent in the previous month.

Below is a guide to some useful codes for Ghana. Double click on code in or

Ghana Cedi stories ..................................... Ghana Cedi quote ....................................... Ghana Cedi Money Guide ................................ Ghana Debt .......................................... All news about Ghana ..................................... Ghana Economic News .................................... African News in English ................................. Macroeconomics/FX News .................................... Debt News .................................................

For any questions or comments on Reuters African news coverage please contact Africa Editor Pascal Fletcher on pascal.fletcher@thomsonreuters.com. We would love to hear from you.

To find out more about how Reuters news can help you keep ahead in Africa go to: here

(For more Reuters Africa coverage and to have your say on the top issues, visit: af.reuters.com) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix)