ACCRA, April 4 Ghana's presidency appointed
Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku as governor of the central bank on
Monday, promoting the deputy governor to replace Henry Kofi
Wampah, who is ending his four-year term early, a statement
said.
Issahaku, 54, is an international development economist who
served as deputy governor for four years. He holds a PhD in
political science from the University of Georgia in the United
States and has also worked for the African Development Bank.
The Bank of Ghana has worked to reduce inflation that has
been persistently above government targets, just one of the
problems facing a country following an International Monetary
Fund aid programme to stabilise its economy.
For years, Ghana had been considered one of Africa's star
economy, but President John Mahama's government has been hit by
fiscal crisis and lower global commodity prices, which have hurt
revenues in a country that exports gold, cocoa and oil.
Wampah conducted a string of monetary policy reforms,
including tighter foreign exchange liquidity management to slow
inflation. The bank held its benchmark interest rate at 26
percent in its latest rate decision last month.
Wampah said he wanted to step down ahead of what is expected
to be a tightly contested election in November in which Mahama
will vie for a second and final term in power against opposition
candidate Nana Akufo Addo.
