By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, June 18
ACCRA, June 18 China is determined that its
relations with Ghana will not be undermined by the arrest of
some 200 Chinese illegal gold miners in a crackdown by Ghanaian
authorities, a senior Beijing Foreign Ministry official said on
Tuesday.
The arrests are a sensitive issue for China, which would
want to defuse any issue that could stoke popular resentment
against its citizens doing business in Africa or threaten its
expanding trade relationship with the continent.
"This issue of illegal mining is a disharmony in the
bilateral relations but we should always have the bigger picture
in mind," said Xuejun Qiu, a director in the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs in Beijing.
He was speaking at a rare news conference that followed a
week of meetings between a delegation he led and the government
of President John Mahama to try to resolve the issue.
Ghanaian authorities this month rounded up 202 Chinese
nationals who they said were working as illegal small gold
producers. They have made sporadic arrests before, but these
were the first mass raids.
The workers, mainly from Shang Lin County in Guangxi Zhang
autonomous region in southern China, have been repatriated, the
Chinese official said.
A senior Ghana government official said 218 Chinese citizens
had been repatriated and would now be classed as "prohibited
immigrants". It was not immediately clear why he gave a
different figure.
Hundreds of other Chinese nationals might repatriate
themselves voluntarily, the official said, but gave no further
details.
Authorities in Accra say Chinese citizens were not
specifically targeted, but the arrests have touched a nerve in
Ghana because of fears Chinese people can exploit the economic
imbalance between the two countries.
Ghana is one of Africa's brightest economic stars and the
continent's second biggest gold miner, as well the world's
number two cocoa producer. AngloGold Ashanti, which
operates the flagship Obuasi mine, is the largest gold miner.
China's trade with Africa is dominated by the import of
African raw materials to power China's economy, Chinese
involvement in infrastructure projects and the export of Chinese
products to African consumers.
Bilateral trade between Ghana and China stood at $5.43
billion dollars in 2012, up 56.5 percent over the previous year,
according to Chinese ambassador Gong Jianzhong.
"The illegal activities conducted by some of the Chinese may
harm the image of the Chinese in African countries," he said.
Tens of thousands of people in Ghana do illegal small-scale
mining, a practice that is called "galamsey". The businesses
sift tonnes of mud in river beds and forests to extract ore that
is processed on site and sold to middlemen.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Alison
Williams)