LONDON, June 28 Ghana has signed a $10 billion
memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China to develop its
bauxite industry, the country's Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo
said on Wednesday.
Growth in the West African country slowed sharply in 2014
due to a fiscal crisis and tumbling commodity prices following
years of economic expansion at around 8 percent on the back of
gold, cocoa and oil exports.
Taking office in January, President Nana Akufo-Addo has
outlined a programme of job creation through the private sector
and rural development.
"To develop the bauxite project with its railway and
converting bauxite into aluminium we will need about $10 billion
... we signed an MOU," Osafo-Maafo told reporters at a
conference in London after arriving from China.
"The money will come from the Chinese Development Bank, the
implementation of the project will come from other agencies,
infrastructure agencies in China, like China Railway," he said.
The funds from Beijing would contribute towards building
1,400 km of a planned 4,000 km railway network, which would
connect bauxite mines and production sites as well as establish
a rail link into neighbouring Burkina Faso.
Details such as interest rates and terms had yet to be
decided, he said, speaking on the sidelines of an investor
conference organised by Developing Market Associates.
During his China visit, a second MOU had been signed between
China and the Association of Ghana Industries which could lead
to some $2 billion being invested in agricultural projects and
industries, Osafo-Maafo said.
This was part of a government pledge to "build a dam in
every village and a factory in every district", he said.
Asked about the government's plan to issue a 10 billion cedi
($2.25 billion) bond, Osafo-Maafo said he expected the debt to
be issued towards the end of the year, and with maturities
ranging from 5-15 years.
Earlier in June, Ghana had named Standard Chartered Bank
and local lender Fidelity as lead managers for the
issue expected to clear debts owed by public sector energy
utilities.
($1 = 4.4350 Ghanian cedi)
