* Cocoa output for this season revised downward
* Ghana is world's number two cocoa producer
* Light crop prospects undermined by late start
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
NEW TAFO, Ghana, July 8 Some cocoa farmers in
Ghana say the next main crop will easily outstrip the
disappointing 2014/15 season, adding weight to a government
forecast that next season's output will rise to around 900,000
tonnes.
Investors confidence in Ghana's ability to forecast its
cocoa output took a hit this year, when regulator Cocobod
revised an initial prediction of more than 1 million tonnes made
at the start of the season in October to around 700,000 tonnes.
The revision, and the fact that it came relatively late in
the season with little warning, rattled global cocoa markets
because Ghana is the world's largest producer after Ivory Coast.
Rains earlier in the year have yielded a good crop of the
flowers that should turn into cocoa pods given the right
conditions, said farmers in two of the country's main growing
regions.
"We are anticipating that in the (next) main crop we will
experience a bumper harvest," said Douglas Amankwah, a buyer
outside Kumasi in Ashanti Region.
"The application of agro chemicals last season was late so
it did not have an impact on 2014/15. These agro chemicals will
have the result on the 2015/16 main crop," he said on Monday.
His comment was echoed by farmers including Lawrence Adu who
pointed to the budding cocoa flowers on the trees on his 13-acre
farm at New Tafo, Eastern Region.
"The weather is encouraging," he said, because of rains that
fell in June and the sun," he said.
Adu estimated that his farm could produce around 25 64-kg
bags of cocoa in the season to end in 2016, up from around 21
bags total this season and 23 bags the season before that.
Farmers cited a variety of reasons for the drop in
production this season including old trees, a lack of pesticides
and other inputs that caused diseases such as black pod and
insufficient farmer education about crop maintenance.
GOOD LIGHT CROP PROSPECTS
Cocoa is a backbone of Ghana's economy along with gold and
oil. Ghana has more than 1 million cocoa farmers who rely on the
crop and the lower production this season also hurts government
revenue at a time when the country is following an International
Monetary Fund loan package aimed at restoring fiscal stability.
The government is hoping to take out a $1.8 billion loan to
fund its cocoa purchases for next season, up from $1.7 billion
in 2014.
The country saw growth slow sharply in 2014 due to lower
global commodity prices and economic instability including a
sharply falling currency, damaging Ghana's reputation as one of
sub-Saharan Africa's boom markets.
At the same time, several farmers in four regions also said
prospects for the light crop looked good after a disappointing
main crop.
Overall light crop production, however, would be reduced
because of a decision by Cocobod to delay its official opening.
The light crop produces only around 10 percent of the total
output for the October-September season.
The relative failure of the main crop was the reason for the
delay, farmers said. A spokesman for the government-run Cocoa
Research Institute in Tafo declined to comment.
"The light crop will be better (than last year) because we
can see the pods shooting up ... but they (Cocobod) are starting
it too late," said Yao Kei Adu, a farmer in Maase village
outside New Tafo. Cocoa beans were spread out to dry on the
ground outside the buyer's office where he sat.
Johnson Mensah, selected by his peers as chief farmer in
Western Region South, said the pods already on the trees were
evidence that this light crop would beat last year's.
Several buyers in Tafo and the neighbouring town of Osiem
said their purchases had dwindled sharply in the preceding
weeks, though they said rains in the last couple of days were a
good sign for the coming main crop.
(Editing by William Hardy)