* World Bank draft report critical of Ghana cocoa regulator
* Report says regulator underpaying cocoa farmers
* Underpayment is denting future investment
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, June 5 Corruption and regulatory
mismanagement of Ghana's cocoa industry are denting production
and harming farmers, underlining the need for reform, the World
Bank said in a draft report seen by Reuters.
Ghana produced a record 1 million tonnes of cocoa in the
2010-11 season, but output has since declined to around 800,000
tonnes due to poor management and underpayment of farmers, the
World Bank said.
Farmers are paid a fixed price each year, known as the
farmgate price, which is announced by the regulator, Cocobod,
before the season begins in October.
But the World Bank said a lack of transparency and low
prices made it impossible for farmers to plan future crop
investments.
"The board (Cocobod) has been unable to achieve one of its
most important goals -- to stabilise farmgate prices at levels
that permit farmers to earn an adequate return on their land,
labour and capital," the report said.
Instead, Cocobod, which is also Ghana's sole cocoa exporter,
has been more focused on getting a better margin on exports,
which increases government revenue in the short term but dents
farmers' wages and investment.
The export margin made in Ghana is about double that of
neighbouring Ivory Coast, the World Bank said.
"Successive governments have prioritised revenue collection,
treating the final price received by farmers as a secondary
consideration rather than an objective," the World Bank said.
Reforms to Cocobod's "institutional arrangements and policy
framework could greatly increase cocoa output with a minimal
budgetary impact," the draft report said.
Cocobod also has control over the distribution of
fertilisers and disease-controlling chemicals to farmers. Its
mismanagement in this area has also hurt production, the World
Bank said.
"Distribution is often erratic and is subject to corruption
and capricious political interference," the World Bank said.
Sometimes farmers never receive the supplies, which are often
smuggled to neighbouring countries.
Cocobod chief executive Joseph Boahen Aidoo told Reuters
that management was aware of the report and that it would meet
to gain a "full understanding" of the issues raised.
The World Bank report is due to be published but the release
date has not yet been fixed.
Ghana, which also exports gold and oil, is following a
three-year, $918 million aid programme with the International
Monetary Fund to restore fiscal balance and reduce a distressing
public debt.
The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, which took
office in January, aims to restore cocoa output to 1 million
tonnes by 2020.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Edward McAllister and
Adrian Croft)