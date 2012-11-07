ACCRA Nov 7 A multi-storey shopping centre in
Ghana's capital Accra collapsed on Wednesday, trapping dozens of
people, emergency officials and witnesses said.
Rescue workers were pulling people from the rubble. A
Reuters witness saw two injured and one dead.
The building housing the Melcom department store collapsed
in the suburb of Achimota less than an hour after it opened with
dozens inside.
A spokesman for President John Dramani Mahama said he was
cutting short a campaigning tour in the north of the country for
December elections to focus on the rescue efforts.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)