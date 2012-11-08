* 61 survivors, 7 dead pulled from wreckage
* Israeli experts due to arrive to assist rescue
* President promises an inquiry
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Nov 8 More people than initially thought
remain trapped beneath a collapsed four-storey department store
in a suburb of Ghana's capital Accra that killed at least seven
people the previous day, officials said on Thursday.
The authorities had initially estimated that around 55
people were inside when it collapsed due to a suspected
structural failure, but that figure was based on the number of
employees working there at the time and did not factor in the
number of shoppers too.
By Thursday morning, emergency personnel had pulled out 61
survivors and recovered seven dead bodies from the building,
which housed a mall operated by Indian retailer Melcom Ltd.
A team of Israeli experts was due to arrive in the West
African nation on Thursday to assist a search for remaining
survivors as rescue workers said they feared their condition was
quickly deteriorating.
"It is now clear that more people were in the shop than
initially estimated, and it is difficult to tell the actual
numbers at this moment," Kofi Portuphy, the head of Ghana's
National Disaster Management Organisation, told Reuters.
"Certainly the conditions of any survivors down there will
be deteriorating and it is our hope to get them out as quickly
as we can," he said.
The ambulance service shuttling victims from the site to a
local hospital said survivors had sustained injuries of varying
seriousness.
INQUIRY
Ghana's President John Mahama on Wednesday promised an
inquiry into how the building's owner was able to circumvent the
country's building codes after it was discovered that its
construction had not been approved by city authorities.
An assessment team of 18 Israeli experts was due to arrive
in Accra on Thursday, the presidency said in a statement, with a
further 150 Israeli rescue workers ready to deploy with field
hospitals and concrete cutters if required.
"The Israeli team is expected to arrive in Accra by noon and
will drive straight to the site with special equipment to help
with rescue efforts," Defence Minister Joseph Henry Smith told
Reuters.
Running for election in December, Mahama cut short a
campaign tour to visit the site late on Wednesday, promising
that anyone found responsible for the tragedy would "pay the
price".
Accra is in the midst of a construction boom spurred by
oil-fuelled economic growth, but building standards region-wide
are generally poor and enforcement of such codes is often lax.
Melcom runs Ghana's biggest chain of retail department
stores and has some 20 shops nationwide. It said it rented the
collapsed building and had opened a store there in January.
It said it was closing all its shops in the capital on
Thursday as a mark of respect for the loss of lives in
Wednesday's tragedy.
