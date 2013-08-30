* Court declares extradition request political
* Attempts to pursue Gbagbo allies hampered reconciliation
* Several supporters sought refuge in Ghana after war
ACCRA, Aug 30 A court in Ghana on Friday
rejected a request to extradite a senior ally of former Ivory
Coast President Laurent Gbagbo, saying the warrant issued by
Ivorian authorities was politically motivated.
Justin Kone Katinan, Gbagbo's former budget minister, was
arrested in August last year in Accra on an international
warrant accusing him of masterminding the looting of banks in
the Ivorian capital.
Ivory Coast's decision to pursue Gbagbo's supporters for
various crimes during the violent political standoff after the
disputed 2010 election, has angered the opposition and made
reconciliation efforts with the Gbagbo camp difficult.
Gbagbo is awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court
in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity committed
during a brief 2011 civil war.
After several months of hearings, the court dismissed the
robbery charges on Friday saying evidence provided by
authorities was not credible.
"Overall, I hold the view that the alleged crimes cannot be
devoid of political persecution and I therefore discharge and
acquit the accused," Magistrate Aboagye Tanoh said.
The Ivorian government was not immediately available to
comment and Ghanaian prosecutors who led the case for Ivory
Coast, said they were yet to decide whether to appeal against
the decision.
Relations between the two top cocoa producing neighbours
soured after several senior Gbagbo supporters sought refuge in
Ghana after the Ivorian civil war ended in 2011.
Ivory Coast said Ghana was not doing enough to control
pro-Gbagbo allies who were using the country as a base to
regroup and carry out plots to destabilise President Alassane
Ouattara's new government, a charge Ghana denied.
In February, one of Gbagbo's most vocal allies and leader of
his youth movement Charles Ble Goude, was arrested and handed
over to Ivory Coast.
However, Friday's court decision is the second legal victory
for Katinan, who has sought political refuge in Ghana.
Last October, another court in Accra dismissed murder
charges brought by Ivorian authorities against Katinan for the
killing of two men during the war in 2011.
Katinan's lawyer said the ruling reinforced their view that
Katinan was being persecuted for political reasons.
"We are happy for him now because this ruling would enable
him enjoy his liberties as an international refugee, rather than
a wanted criminal," lead lawyer Patrick Sogbodjo told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Alison Williams)