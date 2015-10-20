ACCRA Oct 20 Music equipment laid out on an
ironing board, DJ Evans Mireku Kissi waves his drum sticks as he
plays his tunes to a small audience on an Accra street.
The crowd in the Ghanaian capital watch as he mixes beats
and dances around his stand - complete with old iron - during
the show.
As well as the music, it is his quirky outfit - shirt and
tie tucked into shorts and under a waistcoat, thigh-high socks,
brogues and a bonnet - that has also attracts attention.
Kissi, also known as Steloo, is part of a group of artists,
musicians and designers in Ghana's capital whose unconventional
outfits are turning heads on streets where most men wear
conservative Western suits or shirts in traditional prints.
"People say 'What is this that you are wearing?' People have
a funny way of looking at (my clothes)," the 30-year old said.
"But then I like the fact that it is creating drama in the
minds of the people."
The men and women in the group say they want to challenge
the traditional notions of African fashion and they take to
social media platforms to share their creative outfits.
Aged 19 to 38, they mix tailored jackets, printed T-shirts,
vintage dresses, flares, and foulards in quirky, sometimes
eccentric, ensembles more often seen in London than Accra.
Kissi can be regularly seen posing for photo shoots across
the city in colourful clothes usually accessorised with
sunglasses and a form-fitting cloth bonnet.
Those styled portraits and selfies, regularly uploaded
online, have turned him into a local celebrity with his clothes
as well as music drawing crowds to his parties.
"I have found myself as an artist," he said.
Kissi and his friends regularly meet in an art studio to
exchange ideas. They say they do not have role models but look
up to the "Sapeurs of Kinshasa", who turned fashion into a
polished art form during the times of Mobutu Sese Seko's Zaire.
But their unique style has also drawn criticism from the
more conservative locals.
"I was told I wasn't going to get a husband. I would be
called names on the bus," artist Sena Ahadji, who used to have a
mohawk, said.
But support from others in the group helped her overcome the
negative comments.
"A lot of pressure left me," she said. "I am me. I am
African. The fabric doesn't make me African. My hair doesn't
make me African, but I know who I am."
(Reporting By Francis Kokoroko in Accra; Editing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian/Jeremy Gaunt)