ACCRA, April 29 Ghana's cedi currency weakened to an-all time low against the dollar on Monday as demand for the greenback by local firms heavily outstripped supply, traders said, worsening the country's inflation outlook.

The local unit dropped to 1.9750 versus the dollar by 1430 GMT after closing last Friday's trading session at 1.9700.

Last week Ghana's central bank said the decline was seasonal due to firms buying dollars to pay shareholders and that it would intervene when it deemed necessary. No one from the central bank was available for comment on Monday.

Ghanaian policy-makers have sought to defend the value of the cedi in part to reign in consumer inflation, which broke over 10 percent in February for the first time since June 2010.

Interbank traders said on Monday the surge in greenback demand was due to some offshore investors mobilising dollars ahead of a bond auction slated for June.

"In addition, we havent seen any robust intervention by the central bank in recent times," said one, referring to dollar sales by the Bank of Ghana.

The local unit plunged nearly 18 percent in the first half last year on excessive greenback demand by local firms importing goods to drive the growing economy.

The central bank reacted with a string of banking reserve restrictions and bond sales to shore up the currency which ended the year down 15 percent.

According to data provided by Stanbic Bank Ghana, the cedi has slipped 3.4 percent against the dollar so far this year compared to 11 percent at the same stage last year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis)