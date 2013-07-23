ACCRA, July 23 Ghana's currency hit a new all-time low against the dollar on Tuesday in a fresh sign of structural imbalances in an economy seen as one of Africa's brightest growth prospects.

The cedi edged down to 2.0650/8000 at 1300 GMT as growing demand from local firms and traders for dollars to pay for imports outstripped supply.

The bank's focus on rebuilding its reserves, which stood at $5.02 billion at the end of May, or 2.8 months of import cover, also prevented it from stepping in with the required inflows, analysts said.

"The central bank has been too withdrawn from the market," said Joe Abbey, executive director of the Centre for Policy Analysis, a think tank based in Accra.

The Bank of Ghana cites higher volumes of dividend repatriation as well as a seasonal increase in dollar demand as reasons for the currency's slide. It will likely stabilize in September, the bank said.

Ghana's economy is expected to grow by 8 percent in 2013 largely as a result of exports of gold, cocoa and oil. However, the economy's dependence on commodity exports has left its currency vulnerable to dips in gold and cocoa prices this year, traders said.

Specifically, the $4 billion current account deficit could grow to $5 billion given current commodity prices, said Sampson Akligoh, head of research at Ghana's Databank.

"Fundamentally, we have a problem. Because of the nature of commodity prices this year it has (exposed) more vulnerability (for the currency)," Akligoh told Reuters.

Ghana is holding an international roadshow this week ahead of a $1 billion Eurobond issue, and the sale has also increased the currency's sensitivity to investor sentiment, he said.

The cedi lost nearly 20 percent last year on rising import demand.

In response, the central bank introduced measures including medium term bond sales to mop up liquidity and tightened interbank foreign exchange restrictions. The decline has slowed this year and currently stands at 7.7 percent.

Ghana's budget deficit grew to 12.1 percent in the election year of 2012, unnerving economists and raising concerns about fiscal management in the West African state.

However, uncertainty surrounding the main opposition party's current Supreme Court challenge to its December presidential election defeat has not affected the cedi, economists said.

"The decline of the local unit has nothing to do with the election court hearing. If anything that is rather seen as a plus for Ghana's democracy and by extension will attract investors," said Charles Nettey, a trader at Stanbic Ghana. (Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrew Heavens)