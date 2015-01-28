(Adds details, quotes, background)
ACCRA, Jan 28 Ghana's central bank is ready to
intervene "vigorously" this year to ensure a much more stable
currency, a senior bank official said on Wednesday, after the
cedi slumped 31 percent against the dollar in 2014.
The currency, which had stabilised in the last four months,
has come under renewed pressure in recent weeks on increased
dollar demand by local traders. It traded at 3.2600 to the
dollar on Wednesday, down 2 percent from its level at the start
of 2015.
Yao Abalo, head of treasury at Bank of Ghana, told Reuters
that the central bank viewed the current pressure on the cedi as
seasonal and temporary, and had begun boosting liquidity support
to calm market nerves.
"We have started increasing our support for the market and we
will continue to do so vigorously this year, in addition to
other plans to ease foreign exchange uncertainties," he said. He
did not give details of what those plans were.
Some analysts say the renewed pressure on the cedi was due to
seasonal dollar demand for first-quarter imports as well as
speculative dollar buying.
Abalo said the bank's aim was to implement policies that
ensured a more stable currency, making it unnecessary for people
to hold excess dollars. "It should not matter whether you are
holding dollars or cedis. We want to avoid what happened last
year," he said.
The cedi was hit last year by investor concerns about the
government's finances.
Ghana, which produces gold, cocoa and oil, is now in talks
with the International Monetary Fund on an assistance package to
stabilise its economy amid rising inflation and debt and fiscal
slippages.
The central bank has not given a forecast for the cedi this
year. However, market watchers predict the currency will decline
by 10-15 percent against the dollar in 2015, buoyed relative to
last year by a potential IMF programme.
Abalo said the key focus for the bank this year was to
ensure not only a more stable currency, but also to pursue
policies that would boost investor confidence in the
government's efforts to fix its fiscal problems.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)