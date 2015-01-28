ACCRA Jan 28 Ghana's cedi will be much more stable this year, after slumping 31 percent against the dollar in 2014, as it will be supported by robust interventions, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

Yao Abalo, head of treasury at Bank of Ghana, told Reuters that the central bank viewed the current pressure on the cedi as seasonal and temporary, and had begun boosting liquidity support to calm market nerves.

"We have started increasing our support for the market and we will continue to do so vigorously this year, in addition to other plans to ease foreign exchange uncertainties," he said. He did not give details of what those plans were.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)