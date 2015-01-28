ACCRA Jan 28 Ghana's cedi will be much
more stable this year, after slumping 31 percent against the
dollar in 2014, as it will be supported by robust interventions,
a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
Yao Abalo, head of treasury at Bank of Ghana, told Reuters
that the central bank viewed the current pressure on the cedi as
seasonal and temporary, and had begun boosting liquidity support
to calm market nerves.
"We have started increasing our support for the market and we
will continue to do so vigorously this year, in addition to
other plans to ease foreign exchange uncertainties," he said. He
did not give details of what those plans were.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Susan Fenton)