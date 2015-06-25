(Adds detail from IMF deal)
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, June 25 Ghana's cedi showed signs
of stabilising against the dollar on Thursday after the central
bank stepped up its selling of dollars to the interbank market,
traders said.
The local currency has fallen 22 percent since January, one
of the sharpest declines in Africa. But on Thursday it rallied
to 4.3850 against the dollar as of 1700 GMT from a record low of
4.4100 on Wednesday.
"There is marginal stability but we are yet to see if it's
sustainable," Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis
Research said.
The central bank this week increased its interbank dollar
sales to $20 million daily from $14 million a week previously in
a renewed effort to ease the pressure on the cedi, its governor
Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters on Wednesday.
The central bank's action appears to be in line with an
agreement signed in April between the government of Ghana and
the International Monetary Fund.
Under that deal, the bank's net international reserves are
expected to decline from around $1 billion to $331 million
between April and August to reflect the pressures caused by
seasonal flows of dollars through the economy.
"The central bank has been very visible in the past week and
it's already influencing the market. We believe the cedi can
recover some of the losses if this continues," Stanbic Bank
Ghana trader Kofi Pianim said.
The cedi's decline this year comes on top of a 31 percent
drop in 2014 and a significant slide the previous year. Analysts
say the recent decline is driven by speculation and unmet dollar
demand by importers.
The losses are a concern to policy makers who hope the
currency will stabilise as a consequence of the IMF deal, which
is aimed at stabilising the west African country's economy.
Ghana's economy grew rapidly for years, powered by exports
of cocoa, oil and gold. But growth has slowed sharply since 2014
due to a fall in commodity prices and fiscal problems that
include a debt-to-GDP ratio of close to 70 percent.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)