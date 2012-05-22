May 25Tensions are rising in Ghana ahead of
presidential and parliamentary elections due in December.
Here is a look at the West African country since its
independence:
March 6, 1957 - The former British colony of Gold Coast
becomes the first country in black Sub-Saharan Africa to win
independence.
July 1960 - Kwame Nkrumah becomes president of the Republic
of Ghana, months after a republican constitution is ratified by
a referendum. Nkrumah is overthrown after a military coup in
Feb. 1966.
August 1969 - A new constitution is ratified leading to a
transfer of power to the civilian government of Kofi Busia.
Busia is ousted in coup in January 1972 led by Colonel Ignatius
Acheampong. General Frederick Akuffo takes over in 1978.
June 1979 - Akuffo is deposed in a coup led by Flight
Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings. Elections are held and in September
Rawlings hands over power to a new president, Hilla Limann.
Limann is also overthrown in coup in 1981, again led by
Rawlings, after two years of weak economic policies. Rawlings is
elected president in November 1992.
June 1994 - Leaders of Ghana's warring northern tribes sign
a peace accord after fighting erupted in the north in February,
pitting landless Konkombas against three allied tribes.
Independent sources estimated up to 5,000 people had been killed
by mid-April.
January 2001 - Former opposition leader John Kufuor is sworn
in as president after Rawlings served the two elected terms he
was allowed.
April 2002 - Ghana prolongs a state of emergency in tense
northern regions after a tribal chief and over 30 others died in
ethnic bloodshed.
December 2004 - Kufuor wins second and final four-year
mandate.
June 2007 - London-based Tullow Oil Plc says it has found up
to 600 million barrels of oil offshore.
January 2009 - Electoral Commission declares John Atta Mills
winner after he defeated Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New
Patriotic Party in run off presidential elections.
July 2009 - Visiting U.S. President Barack Obama assures
Africa it will not be sidelined from world affairs and hails
democratic Ghana as a model for other African countries.
December 2010 - Mills opens the valves in a ceremony at a
floating oil platform off the country's Atlantic coast. Initial
production of around 120,000 bpd will rank Ghana as sub-Saharan
Africa's seventh largest producer.
July 2011 - President Mills is chosen as ruling National
Democratic Congress party's candidate for the 2012 presidential
election, defeating Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, wife of the
former president.
December 2011 - Ghana says it has exported 23.5 million
barrels of crude oil from the Jubilee oilfield in its first year
of production. Tullow Oil is the lead company of the consortium
operating the Jubilee field.
Sources: Reuters/Europa/Global Insight
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)