Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ACCRA At least 18 people were killed when a large tree fell into the pool they were bathing in at the base of a waterfall in Ghana, crushing people enjoying a day out at a popular beauty spot, police said.
The waterfall, near the town of Kintampo, was busy with weekend daytrippers, many of them students, when the freak accident struck on Sunday.
A further 20 people were being treated in hospital, Desmond Owusu Boampong, a local police commander, told Reuters.
LONDON British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, grounding planes and leaving thousands of passengers queuing for hours.