ACCRA, March 20 Ghana has taken steps needed to
address revenue shortfalls and consolidate debt, both critical
measures in addressing the West African country's fiscal
challenges, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.
In reaction to Moody's Ghana downgrade on Thursday, Terkper
said the economy has strong medium term prospects and the
government will ensure these are not derailed by fiscal shocks
such as the recent low oil prices.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Ghana's sovereign
rating and put the country on a negative outlook to reflect an
increasing debt burden, large fiscal imbalances and a sharp
weakening of the cedi currency.
The downgrade is a further blow to the economic reputation
of the West African country, which for years saw strong growth
rates due to its exports of gold, cocoa and oil but faces a raft
of macroeconomic problems.
"The key element of what we are doing is to address the
revenue shortfalls, ensure the achievement of the objectives of
the ongoing fiscal consolidation, and keep borrowing in line
with approved levels. We have also cleared most of the arrears
and we are removing subsidies," he told Reuters.
Terkper said the country's medium term prospects remained
bright, underpinned by expected additional oil and gas
production, enhanced services sector performance and
improvements in agriculture.
Analysts fear the Moody's downgrade could further push
already high interest rates up and increase volatility of the
local currency which is already down nine percent since January.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by James Macharia)