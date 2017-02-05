ACCRA Feb 5 Ghana's new government will seek to
develop an enhanced relationship with China to help develop its
economy, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told reporters on
Sunday.
China Development Bank agreed a $3 billion loan facility
with Ghana in 2011 but only about $1 billion was disbursed.
Ofori-Atta said the ministry would hold a second meeting
with the Chinese embassy on Monday in which loans would be on
the agenda.
