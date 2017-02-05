ACCRA Feb 5 Ghana's new government will seek to develop an enhanced relationship with China to help develop its economy, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told reporters on Sunday.

China Development Bank agreed a $3 billion loan facility with Ghana in 2011 but only about $1 billion was disbursed.

Ofori-Atta said the ministry would hold a second meeting with the Chinese embassy on Monday in which loans would be on the agenda. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier and Louise Ireland)