ACCRA Feb 11 New measures by Ghana's government to stabilize the cedi currency, which has fallen sharply this year, will take time to take effect and inflation may rise further, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Tuesday.

Inflation hit a fresh 3-year high in December to stand at 13.5 percent, while the cedi currency has fallen around 7 percent this year after a nearly 20 percent drop last year.

The central bank last week announced new rules to tighten foreign exchange dealing including banning the use of the dollar for domestic transactions. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge; Editing by Emma Farge)