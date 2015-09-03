UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
ACCRA, Sept 3 Revenues and grants received by Ghana's government in the first half of this year were 5.4 percent above target, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Thursday.
The cash fiscal deficit over the same period stood at 2.3 percent of GDP against a target of 3.4 percent, he said. Ghana is following an International Monetary Fund aid programme to restore fiscal stability and kickstart growth.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* SoftBank group is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion for its technology fund- Bloomberg,citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2pYFi7O