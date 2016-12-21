ACCRA Dec 21 Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said his economic priorities are to restore stability, cut taxes and interest rates and spur double-digit growth driven by the private sector.

Akufo-Addo was making his first comments on the economy since defeating President John Mahama in a Dec. 7 election. His New Patriotic Party government is due to be sworn in on Jan. 7. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)