ACCRA Jan 16 Ghana's government is reviewing its 2015 budget estimates given a fall in the global crude oil price, which could have a negative impact on the current account balance and foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.

The West African state, which produces gold, cocoa and oil, is in talks with the International Monetary Fund on an assistance package designed to stabilise its economy amid high inflation and a wide budget deficit, so is sensitive to any changes in its fiscal outlook. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)