DAKAR, June 9 Ghana requires some $15 billion
over the next decade to plug a gap in its infrastructure, Vice
President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur said on Tuesday, after flooding
in Accra last week exposed problems with creaking public
services.
"It is estimated that to address our infrastructure deficit,
we require about $1.5 billion per annum over the next decade,"
he told a forum of financial sector operators and private
entrepreneurs.
"It is a huge challenge because the public sector budget
will not be able to generate the required funds to close that
funding gap so we need support from the private sector, hence
the government's emphasis on the PPP concept (private-public
partnerships)."
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)