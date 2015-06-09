(Adds background, details)
DAKAR, June 9 Ghana requires some $15 billion
over the next decade to plug a gap in its infrastructure, Vice
President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur said on Tuesday, after flooding
in Accra last week exposed problems with creaking public
services.
A three-year-old power crisis in the West African nation has
hindered economic growth and sapped businesses, prompting
thousands of Ghanaians to take to the streets in protest last
month.
More than 150 people died last week in the capital when
ageing drainage systems collapsed after days of rains and a
petrol station where dozens of people were sheltering exploded.
Accra's infrastructure has failed to keep pace with
population growth after years of rapid economic expansion. A
fiscal crisis is limiting the government's ability to fund
desperately needed infrastructure projects.
"It is estimated that to address our infrastructure deficit,
we require about $1.5 billion per annum over the next decade,"
Amissah-Arthur told a forum of financial sector operators and
private entrepreneurs.
Amissah-Arthur said that, given the government's tight
budgetary constraints, it was looking to Public-Private
Partnerships to fund infrastructure investments.
"We recognise the critical importance of infrastructure in
driving economic growth but we are confronted with the
constraints on public resources that require that we curtail
public spending therefore it is necessary to turn to the private
sector," Amissah-Arthur said.
Ghana started in April a three-year aid program worth $918
million with the International Monetary Fund in a bid to tackle
its wide public deficit, growing public debt, high inflation and
a slide in its cedi currency.
Ghana enjoyed growth rates of around 8 percent for years on
exports of gold, cocoa and oil, making it a magnet for investors
who also liked its political stability. Its reliance on
commodities has made Ghana vulnerable as commodity prices fell
and its growth target has been cut to 3.9 percent this year.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)