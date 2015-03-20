(Adds Moodys, comment from finance minister, analyst)
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, March 20 Ghana will seek bridge finance
of between $300 million and $1 billion in the first half of this
year to redeem maturing domestic debt, according to a memo to
parliament signed by Finance Minister Seth Terkper.
The debt finance plan emerged as Moody's downgraded Ghana's
sovereign rating and put the West African country on a negative
outlook to reflect its increasing debt burden, large fiscal
imbalances and a sharp weakening of the cedi currency.
Seen by Reuters, the memo said the government would also
issue a Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion in the second half of the
year to retire the bridge finance, refinance domestic and
external debt and fund 2015 capital expenditure.
"In view of the need to reduce debt service costs as part of
fiscal consolidation and to manage maturities of debt
obligations and bullet points, I ... urge Members of Parliament
to consider and approve the financing plan," the memo said.
The Moody's downgrade of one notch to B3 from B2 marks the
latest economic reverse for Ghana, which for years saw some of
the strongest growth rates on the continent due to exports of
gold, cocoa and oil.
Ghana had reached agreement with the International Monetary
Fund in February for a three-year $940 million financial
assistance programme.
Terkper told Reuters that Ghana's medium-term prospects are
good and the government had taken the needed steps to achieve
fiscal consolidation.
The government of President John Mahama forecasts 2015 GDP
growth at 3.9 percent, below average for sub-Saharan Africa. The
country also faces macroeconomic problems that raise the cost of
external debt finance.
These include inflation that stood at 16.5 percent in
February, a currency that has fallen 9 percent this year after a
31 percent slide in 2014, and a fiscal deficit authorities say
will decline to 7.5 percent by the end of the year.
The government has started talks with a consortium including
Bank of America Merrill Lynch as international advisers
and Belstar Capital as local arrangers for the bridge finance.
"We need the money now, so we'll take it from them and as
soon as we raise the Eurobond, we pay back," James Avedzi, head
of the parliamentary finance committee, told Reuters.
The government must tackle its expensive domestic debt to
achieve fiscal consolidation, but it also must demonstrate it
can access capital markets to refinance its debt, said Razia
Khan, head of Africa research for Standard Chartered bank.
"Any new borrowing is likely to be treated with caution and
investors may demand ever-higher premiums in order to refinance
Ghana's debt," given a Moody's statement which put Ghanaian debt
to GDP ratio at 67 percent, she said.
