ACCRA May 22 Ghana's annual producer price
inflation fell to 10.2 percent year-on-year in April from a
revised 10.6 percent in March, the West African country's
national statistics office said on Wednesday.
Philomena Nyarko, acting government statistician, said the
marginal decline was due mainly to lower gold prices in the
global market during the period.
"From the producer's perspective, prices went up by 10.2
percent in April, representing a decrease by 0.4 percent points
relative to the rate recorded in March," Nyarko told a news
conference.
Producer price inflation is an advance indicator of consumer
price inflation, which the government wants in the single
digits. In April, CPI rose to its highest level since June 2010,
10.6 percent, on the back of depreciation in the cedi currency.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, which decides
on interest rates, was due to meet later on Wednesday.