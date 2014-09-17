BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, Sept 17 Ghana's central bank on Wednesday held its main policy rate unchanged at 19.0 percent, following a 100 bps rise in July that was designed to halt a slide in the country's cedi currency.
Central Bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said there were concerns over inflation but the decision followed a boost in foreign exchange liquidity, in part due to the launch of a $1 billion Eurobond and a $1.7 billion loan for cocoa purchases. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan