ACCRA, Sept 17 Ghana's central bank on Wednesday held its main policy rate unchanged at 19.0 percent, following a 100 bps rise in July that was designed to halt a slide in the country's cedi currency.

Central Bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said there were concerns over inflation but the decision followed a boost in foreign exchange liquidity, in part due to the launch of a $1 billion Eurobond and a $1.7 billion loan for cocoa purchases. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)