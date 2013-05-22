ACCRA May 22 Major upside risks to Ghana's inflation rate, including exchange rate expectations and fiscal pressures, outweigh the threat to economic growth from weaker commodities prices and business confidence, the central bank chief said.

"On the balance, the (monetary policy) committee held the view that the risks to inflation outlook were elevated and outweighed the risks to growth and therefore decided to increase the policy rate from 15 to 16 percent," he told a news conference, explaining Wednesday's rate decision.

"There are major upside risks to inflation outlook: they are heightened inflation risks and exchange rate expectations, lingering fiscal pressures, challenges in the energy sector, the effect of weakened commodity prices in the external sector and the likelihood of full cost recovery in the energy sector," he said.