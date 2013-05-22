ACCRA May 22 Major upside risks to Ghana's
inflation rate, including exchange rate expectations and fiscal
pressures, outweigh the threat to economic growth from weaker
commodities prices and business confidence, the central bank
chief said.
"On the balance, the (monetary policy) committee held the
view that the risks to inflation outlook were elevated and
outweighed the risks to growth and therefore decided to increase
the policy rate from 15 to 16 percent," he told a news
conference, explaining Wednesday's rate decision.
"There are major upside risks to inflation outlook: they are
heightened inflation risks and exchange rate expectations,
lingering fiscal pressures, challenges in the energy sector, the
effect of weakened commodity prices in the external sector and
the likelihood of full cost recovery in the energy sector," he
said.