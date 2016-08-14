(Corrects Mahama's surname spelling from Mahara in final
paragraphs)
By Kwasi Kpodo
Cape Coast, GHANA Aug 14 Ghana's President John
Mahama told supporters the country was overcoming its economic
problems and promised a return to prosperity as he launched his
campaign on Sunday ahead of what is expected to be a close-run
election.
Ghana was one of Africa's fastest-growing economies at the
beginning of the decade thanks to exports of gold, cocoa and
oil. But growth has tumbled since 2014 due to a slump in
commodities prices, leading to a fiscal crisis and unpopular
austerity measures.
The economic problems have weakened the standing of Mahama,
who will seek a second term in a presidential election on Dec.
7, when he will run against Nana Akufo-Addo, leader of the
opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).
On his first official day of campaigning in the seaside town
of Cape Coast, Mahama, who has been in power since January 2013,
said the economy was turning the corner.
"We have managed to sail through adversities," he told
National Democratic Congress party supporters, who had spent the
afternoon dancing and blowing vuvuzelas as they awaited his
speech in the 16,000-seat Cape Coast Stadium, which was filled
to capacity.
"Our focus in the last four years was to stabilise the
economy, and we have put the worst of our power crisis behind
us," he said.
Continuing a theme of his pre-campaign speeches, Mahama
highlighted investments in education, transport, electricity and
healthcare as a sign of improvements to come.
Ghana signed a three-year, $918 million aid programme with
the International Monetary Fund in April 2015 to tackle high
public debt, steep inflation and power outages, but economic
problems persist.
Public debt stood at 71 percent of gross domestic product at
the end of 2015, and two months ago Nigeria cut gas supplies to
Ghana because of unpaid bills.
Akufo-Addo has criticised Mahama's mishandling of the
economy and has pledged to restore economic stability, although
he has not yet published his election manifesto.
Recent polls put the National Democratic Congress just 3
percentage points ahead of the opposition, with nearly 15
percent of respondents undecided, a senior source close to the
government said in July.
"We are still grappling with blackouts despite the huge sums
of money being spent by this government under the cloak of
fixing the problem," said Seth Opoku, 58, pointing to a line of
new black Toyota SUVs that had just brought party dignitaries to
the stadium on Sunday. While he attended the rally, he said he
doubted he would vote for Mahama.
"The boat is sinking and we need to change the captain," he
said.
(Reporting By Kwasi Kpodo, writing by Edward McAllister;
Editing by Susan Fenton)