* Voting extended in race considered too close to call
* Ghana cited as model democracy in Africa's "coup belt"
* Stakes increased by rising oil output
By Richard Valdmanis and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Dec 8 Exhausted Ghanaians queued up for a
second day to cast their ballots in presidential and
parliamentary elections on Saturday after technical hitches
forced authorities to extend voting in some areas.
The decision was broadly accepted by Ghanaians who hope the
poll will burnish their country's reputation as a bulwark of
democracy and progress in a region better known for civil wars,
coups and corruption.
"I was happy they extended the time," said Yaw Krampah, a
29-year-old metal worker, as he waited in line on the outskirts
of the capital Accra. "But I couldn't sleep at all - this
election means so much to me."
Three decades of peace combined with a recent oil-driven
economic boom have made Ghana a darling among international
investors who say its growth prospects contrast sharply with the
economic woes of Europe and the United States.
President John Dramani Mahama, who replaced the late John
Atta Mills after his death in July, faces main rival Nana
Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has vowed to
provide free education and root out graft.
Opinion polls point to a tight race, raising the prospect of
a repeat of the near-deadlock of the 2008 elections, in which
Mills defeated Akufo-Addo in a run-off with a margin of less
than 1 percent.
Technical problems plagued this election. Many
newly-introduced electronic fingerprint readers, used to verify
people's identities, malfunctioned on Friday, slowing voting and
creating long lines at polling stations nationwide that could
not be cleared.
A spokesman for the main opposition party said the glitches
had affected hundreds of thousands of people. The electoral
commission declined to give a number but said polling stations
would reopen if needed and counting would begin anywhere voting
was finished.
Results are expected by Monday, with a second round possible
at the end of December if no one wins an outright majority.
Ghanaians are also electing a parliament, where Mahama's
National Democratic Congress (NDC) has enjoyed a slim majority.
OIL HOPES
Ghana has had five peaceful and constitutional transfers of
power since its last coup in 1981, in stark contrast to the
turmoil that surrounds it in the region.
Neighbouring Ivory Coast tipped into civil war last year
after a disputed 2010 poll and regional neighbours Mali and
Guinea-Bissau have both suffered coups this year.
"These elections are important not just to Ghana but for the
growing number of states and actors seeking to benefit from
increasing confidence in Africa," said Alex Vines, Africa
Research Director at Chatham House.
Akufo-Addo, a trained lawyer and son of a former Ghanaian
president, has criticised the ruling party for not creating jobs
and easing poverty fast enough, and says he would use oil money
to pay for free primary and secondary education.
Mahama, meanwhile, says he aims to boost Ghana's per capita
annual income to $2,300 by 2017 - double that in 2009.
In a country where campaign messages rarely influence voting
choices, many believe most of the 14 million voters will cast
their ballots based on ethnic, social or regional ties. Mahama
comes from Ghana's northern region while Akufo-Addo is from the
east.