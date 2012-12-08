* Early results show main rivals in near-deadlock
* Ghana cited as model democracy in Africa's "coup belt"
* Main opposition party says its count shows it won
* Stakes increased by rising oil output
By Richard Valdmanis and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Dec 8 Ghana electoral workers tallied
final ballots on Saturday in a tight election troubled by delays
and technical glitches, but which officials hope will burnish
the country's reputation as a model democracy in Africa.
Incumbent President John Dramani Mahama was in a
near-deadlock with rival Nana Akufo-Addo, according to early
unofficial results, raising the prospect of a repeat of the
close race in 2008 that pushed Ghana to the brink of chaos.
The elections have been plagued by delays after hundreds of
electronic fingerprint readers - used to identify voters -
failed on Friday and forced some polling stations to reopen on
Saturday to clear the backlog.
"This election has been hard, but we must remember Ghanaians
are one and we must love each other and remain peaceful," said
Wellington Dadzie, 69, a former soldier who lives on the
outskirts of the capital Accra.
Ghana's more than 30 years of peace and an oil-driven
economic boom have earned it a reputation as a bulwark of
stability and progress in West Africa, a region better known for
civil wars, coups, and corruption.
Both presidential hopefuls were carrying just under 50
percent of the ballots, according to an unofficial tally
compiled from more than half the country's polling stations and
published late on Saturday by local media.
The General Secretary of Akufo-Addo's party, Kwadwo Owusu
Afriyie, held a late-night press conference claiming he had seen
figures showing Akufo-Addo had won with 51 percent.
"We are not declaring results, but the figures we have seen
as of this evening indicate that the wishes of those who
supported the NPP have been fulfilled," he said, urging party
faithful to wear all white on Sunday.
Deputy Information Minister James Agyenim-Boateng condemned
the NPP statement as reckless and provocative. "It clearly
violates the way we are supposed to do things," he said.
Ghana's election commission has yet to issue any results,
but is expected to release figures Sunday or Monday.
U.S. President Barack Obama called Ghana a model democracy
after it stepped away from the brink in 2008 polls, when initial
disputes over the close results caused street protests.
Mahama replaced the late John Atta Mills after his death in
July, and has promised to use the country's growing oil wealth
to boost average income and jumpstart development in a country
where the average person lives on $4 a day.
Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to
provide free education and root out graft.
But in a country where campaign messages rarely influence
voting choices, many believe most of the 14 million voters will
cast their ballots based on ethnic, social or regional ties.
Ghanaians are also electing a parliament, where Mahama's
National Democratic Party has enjoyed a slim majority.
GLITCHES AND DELAYS
Hundreds of electronic fingerprint readers malfunctioned on
Friday, causing some people who had waited hours to vote to
burst into tears.
An election commission official said 1.6 percent of the
country's 26,000 polling stations had to reopen on Saturday to
clear the backlog, adding officials would launch an
investigation into why the machines broke down.
The head of the West African ECOWAS observer mission, former
Nigerian head of state Olesegun Obasanjo, said electoral workers
had apparently failed to change the batteries on time - but
added the glitches did not affect the legitimacy of the vote.
"There were hiccups, but these hiccups will not grossly
undermine the results of the election," he said.
Ghana has had five peaceful and constitutional transfers of
power since its last coup in 1981, in stark contrast to the
turmoil that surrounds it in the region.
Neighbouring Ivory Coast tipped into civil war last year
after a disputed 2010 poll and regional neighbours Mali and
Guinea-Bissau have both suffered coups this year.
"These elections are important not just to Ghana but for the
growing number of states and actors seeking to benefit from
increasing confidence in Africa," said Alex Vines, Africa
Research Director at Chatham House.
Akufo-Addo, a trained lawyer and son of a former Ghanaian
president, has criticised the ruling party for not creating jobs
and easing poverty fast enough, and says he would use oil money
to pay for free primary and secondary education.