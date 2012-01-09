ACCRA Jan 9 Ghanian President John Atta
Mills on Monday said he was confident of winning a second
four-year term this year though he conceded it had been a
painful decision to cut fuel subsidies, a move that has sparked
violent protests in nearby Nigeria.
Ghana, the world's second biggest cocoa producer, posted
double-digit growth in 2011, thanks in part to the start up of
offshore oil production, and the country is one of the more
stable in West Africa.
"We have made visible progress," Mills told a news
conference, highlighting improved access to electricity and
education during his three years in power.
"We have been able to maintain single digit (inflation) for
the longest time in the history of this country, and interest
rates (are) down. I believe the people of Ghana will recognise
what we did."
But he added that his decision in December to abandon
subsidies for fuel - a move that raised pump prices by 13
percent - had been a tough one.
"It was very difficult but we had no option because the
amount of subsidy we were providing could no longer continue. I
wish we had other options."
A similar move in Nigeria has sparked a wave of public and
union protests that turned violent on Monday, killing two.
Mill's chances of winning a second term hinge on the state
of the economy but also improving his frosty relationship with
former president Jerry John Rawlings, who still wields political
influence.
Mills is expected to face his 2008 rival and main opposition
candidate Nana Akufo Addo in the December 2012 poll.
Ghana enjoyed a heady 2011 thanks to the start of
hydrocarbon production in the Jubilee field, which UK-listed
Tullow Oil estimates contains 2 billion barrels or more.
Mills said he had met with Texas-based Kosmos Energy, one of
the firms working in the field, during a trip to the United
States last month and had met with executives to "iron out"
disagreements.
Ghana had blocked a planned multi-billion dollar sale of
Kosmos' holdings to Exxon Mobil in 2010, arguing Kosmos had
breached Ghana's oil code.
Mills also said that Ghana was seeking "alternatives" to an
agreement struck with South Korean conglomerate STX to build
200,000 houses, which is estimated to be worth $10 billion.