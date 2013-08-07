* Opposition wants Akufo-Addo declared winner, or fresh
ACCRA, Aug 7 Ghana's Supreme Court said on
Wednesday it will rule by Aug. 29 on an opposition challenge to
the result of December's presidential election that was won by
incumbent John Mahama.
The outcome could have big implications for the West African
state where investor excitement over its strong economy - GDP is
expected to grow by 8 percent in 2013 for the second
consecutive year - is tempered by concern over macroeconomic
instability.
Justice William Atuguba told a packed court during closing
arguments in the case that the panel of nine judges would issue
its verdict 15 days after a further hearing due on Aug. 14.
Four lawyers involved in the case said they understood the
statement to mean a ruling would be issued on or before Aug. 29
on an election that was the first in Africa to use biometric
data for voter registration.
Opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo has challenged the outcome
of the poll, claiming Mahama's slim 50.7 percent victory was
tarnished by irregularities in the election data and that he
would have won if only valid ballots had been counted.
"These malpractices and irregularities have a material
effect on the result," Philip Addison, a lawyer for the
opposition New Patriotic Party, said during a 30-minute address
summarising for the court months of often arcane legal
arguments.
Mahama's lawyer Tony Lithur said the NPP had failed to back
up in court its claims in the immediate aftermath of the
election of "planned systematic stealing of votes".
"The petitioners are asking you to impose a retroactive
penalty on people (voters) who stood in line for hours," Tsatsu
Tsikata, counsel for the ruling party, told the judges.
STATUS QUO FORECAST
Political stability and a record of peaceful elections
underpin investor confidence in Ghana, which is booming on the
back of exports of gold, oil and cocoa, and politicians and
observers say they expect public order to be maintained when the
court announces its verdict.
"If the court rules in favour of a new election, which seems
unlikely, past track record suggests it would not result in a
significant increase in political instability," said Carmen
Altenkirch, a senior analyst at Fitch Ratings.
"The cost of running an election less than a year after the
last and the risk of a repeat of fiscal loosening seen in 2012
(would be a concern)," she said, referring to a spike in the
budget deficit to 12.1 percent of GDP last year.
While the case has exposed voting irregularities, the
verdict will likely validate the election result, said lawyers
and political analysts interviewed by Reuters.
Several said they expected a 6-3 split among the judges
against Akufo-Addo with strong recommendations for electoral
reform, though they stressed it is impossible to know which way
the judges will rule.
"The electoral commission has been effectively audited ...
so we all know what ... went wrong," said Kofi Bentil, vice
president of the Imani Center for Policy and Education.
"The easiest way out (for the judges) is to maintain the
status quo," he said.
The case will set a precedent for Africa because it provides
an intensive audit of an election by a court widely perceived as
neutral, said Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei of the Open Society
Initiative for West Africa.
"I do think it's going to take a lot from the court to
overturn the electoral result," she said.
