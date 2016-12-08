ACCRA Dec 8 A spokesman for Ghana's opposition
candidate Nana Akufo-Addo's party urged the electoral commission
on Thursday release results quickly, saying further delays would
create suspicion it was trying to overturn its win in the poll.
The delay "gives suspicion that the commission is trying to
overturn the clearly expressed will of the people", spokesman
Sammy Awuku told a news conference broadcast live on radio
stations.
"We call on the youth of our country to remain calm, we also
say the electoral commission has a responsibility to ... restore
sanity to the process."
He said that the NPP has won a "landslide victory" in
concurrent parliamentary polls that had given it an additional
47 seats.
(Reporting by Matt Mpoke Bigg; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Louise Ireland)