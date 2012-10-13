* Wife of former ruler Rawlings could split ruling party
* Election in West African state set for Dec. 2
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Oct 13 Former Ghanaian first lady Konadu
Agyeman-Rawlings announced on Saturday she has split from the
ruling party that her husband founded to run for president under
a new banner.
The move, backed by her husband former president Jerry
Rawlings, threatens to split support for incumbent John Mahama,
who is seeking re-election against his main opposition rival
Nana Akufo-Addo on Dec. 2.
"I stand before you today because I chose to become bolder
and braver, and together we are going forward," Agyeman-Rawlings
said in a speech broadcast on the radio.
She had tried to win the ruling NDC party's nomination last
year, but lost to then-President John Atta Mills, who died in
July and was replaced by Mahama.
Ghana, a cocoa, oil and gold producer, is one of West
Africa's most stable countries, with more than 20 years of
political transitions through elections following a flurry of
coups.
Jerry Rawlings, who still enjoys broad popularity, said his
wife left the ruling NDC because of bad governance.
"The NDC leadership had lost its moral high ground, (and
was) involved in things that it should not have gotten into,
corruption at the leadership level, etc," he said.
Agyemang-Rawlings, 63, is a women's rights advocate and is
believed by many to have played an influential role during her
husband's rule.
A leading member of the NDC said the move, which came days
after Rawlings announced he would stand by the ruling party,
would have "no consequence" on Mahama's campaign or the
simultaneous legislative polls.
"I am urging our members to remain steadfast and not be
rattled by this development," Richard Quashigah said.
Political observer and pollster, Ben Ephson, said he did not
expect Agyeman-Rawlings to draw enough support to threaten
Mahama's bid for re-election.
"...We don't think the party will make any significant
impact on the fortunes of the NDC this December," he said.