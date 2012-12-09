ACCRA Dec 9 Ghana incumbent President John
Dramani Mahama was elected to a new term with 50.7 percent of
votes cast, according to results posted on the Electoral
Commission's Facebook page on Sunday.
It was not immediately possible to verify the results with
an Electoral Commission official.
Mahama, who became president in July after the death of
ex-leader John Atta Mills, was facing top rival Nana Akufo-Addo
- who took 47.4 percent of the vote, according to the Electoral
Commission's Facebook page. www.facebook.com/ECGOVGH
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Myra MacDonald)