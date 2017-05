ACCRA Ghana's main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo said on Thursday he was "quietly confident" of victory, one day after elections, and added that his New Patriotic Party had gained 49 seats in parliament to take a majority.

The electoral commission is yet to release results from Wednesday's vote but the opposition said it had tabulated results from constituencies and based its confidence on those figures.

