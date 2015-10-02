* Officials returning to Ghana after roadshow
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Oct 2 Ghana has postponed a Eurobond sale
of up to $1.5 billion it had expected to launch on Friday amid a
rise in borrowing costs for emerging market nations, a senior
government official said.
Analysts said the delay, following roadshows in London and
the United States, was probably a response to the prospect of
having to pay higher yields after concerns about China's economy
and a possible U.S. rate rise roiled global markets.
Eurobonds issued by other commodity-exporting African
countries have sold off sharply in recent weeks as metals prices
have plunged.
Ghana's planned issuance was mainly to refinance debt. The
country is heeding an International Monetary Fund programme to
stabilize its economy in the face of a fiscal crisis that
includes a debt to GDP ratio around 70 percent.
Senior Ghanaian financial policymakers have concluded a
roadshow in London and U.S. cities and are returning to Accra.
Officials said the launch could still happen in the near future.
"What it means is that we are not closing the book
(launching the Eurobond) today," said the official, who declined
to be named. "But we are still live in the market and could seal
a deal anytime we deem fit."
A finance ministry statement said Ghana continues to
consider the bond issue subject to market conditions. Another
senior official told Reuters there was significant interest in
the bond but the yields were not attractive.
"The reason why the deal is not announced yet, I suspect, is
that the government was surprised that the cost of funding was
still elevated relative to their expectations," said a
London-based fund manager.
Investors were demanding a high premium despite a World Bank
guarantee for the bond of $400 million and the government
appeared to be considering cutting the bond to $1 billion or
lower to get the desired pricing, the manager said.
The manager said Ghana wanted to pay a 9.5 percent yield for
the bond, while a source involved in book running for the launch
said the market was demanding closer to 11 percent.
Angola on Wednesday cancelled plans for a $1.5 billion
Eurobond due to challenging economic conditions and has not set
a new time frame for the issue.
GROWTH SLOWS SHARPLY
For years, Ghana had one of the strongest economies in
sub-Saharan Africa thanks to exports of gold, cocoa and oil. But
growth has slowed sharply in the last two years due to a fall in
global commodity prices and economic instability.
The government forecasts GDP growth at 3.5 percent this year
and is under pressure to boost the economy ahead of what is
expected to be a tight election battle in 2016, when President
John Mahama will run for a second term.
"The Eurobond is critical in helping to anchor stability in
foreign exchange rates and for government to refinance existing
Eurobond issues," said Sampson Akligoh, managing director of
InvestCorp investment bank, which is based in Ghana.
The cedis gained slightly on Friday against the
dollar but a trader said sentiment could turn bearish next week
if the bond was not launched, given the market expected inflows
from it and a $1.8 billion cocoa loan.
The yield on Ghana's outstanding 7.87 percent Eurobond due
2023 has surged to record highs above 11.3 percent, according to
Tradeweb data.
The average yield premium investors demand to hold emerging
sovereign dollar bonds over U.S Treasuries soared almost 100
basis points in the third quarter. It now stands at 470 bps,
close to 6-1/2 year highs hit at the end of last month,
according to JPMorgan's EMBi Global index.
But the average premium demanded of African sovereigns rose
by an even greater 160 basis points in the third quarter and
stands at 520 bps over U.S. Treasuries on the EMBIG index, while
Ghana's premium has jumped by 200 bps in this period to 914 bps.
