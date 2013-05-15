(Adds quote, details, background on previous bond)
ACCRA May 15 Ghana plans to issue a Eurobond
worth up to $1 billion to refinance existing debt and fund
infrastructure projects, its vice president said on Wednesday.
Kwesi Amissah-Arthur told Reuters some of the funds will be
used to restructure debt issued by the oil- and cocoa-producing
West African nation that is currently being serviced at high
rates of interest.
"We are looking at the best conditions including costs and
we will not do it until we're convinced it is the right time,"
Amissah-Arthur said.
Initial market reaction in London was favourable.
"The deal should be well received partly because they have
said the cash will help with the amortization of the (existing)
debt," said Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix, a
frontier markets brokerage in London.
"If you look at similar bonds from Nigeria and Zambia, they
came in 5-6 percent and Ghana should be able to get a similar
rate. "
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said the government had yet to
appoint advisors for the transaction. The proposal for the bond
is subject to approval by Ghana's parliament, which is currently
in recess.
"We hope to put it before the House as soon as they resume,"
Terkper told Reuters.
Ghana successfully issued a $750 million ten-year Eurobond
in 2007 with an 8.50 percent coupon. It is trading at a yield of
4.96 percent, according to Tradeweb.
