LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has hired
Barclays and Citigroup to organize a series of investor meetings
ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, one of the lead managers
said.
The sovereign, rated B1/B/B+, will meet investors in London
and Los Angeles on July 22, Germany and Boston on July 23, and
New York on July 24.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering may follow,
subject to market conditions, a statement from the lead managers
said.
The sovereign has also announced its intention to conduct a
liability management exercise on its outstanding 8.5% USD750m
note maturing in October 2017.
