* Ghana looking to raise $1 billion in second Eurobond
* Ghana issued first Eurobond in 2007
* Large fiscal deficit could mean Ghana pays a premium
By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 Ghana is set for a
successful return to international markets with a $1 billion
Eurobond as soon as this week, but the fast-growing West African
country has probably missed its moment to get the lowest yield.
The cocoa and gold producer, which discovered oil in 2007,
should benefit from still strong investor appetite for rare
African sovereign debt. But its strengths, including a record of
political stability, are tempered by a deteriorating fiscal
position due to rising public debt and a large budget deficit,
analysts said.
Investors therefore are likely to demand a premium before
handing over their money and Ghana will pay more than if it had
come to the market in April, even though risk appetite is
returning and yields on African Eurobonds have fallen in the
past month.
"They clearly missed the window of opportunity earlier this
year when rates were much lower and the market was more
risk-on," said Samir Gadio, emerging markets strategist at
Standard Bank. "They're going to have a higher external funding
cost."
The yield on Ghana's 2017 bond has fallen from a high of 7.4
percent in June to below 6 percent, but back in April it traded
as low as 4.24 percent.
Ghana is the latest African country to take advantage of
global investors' hunt for yield in the past year, following on
the heels of Zambia, Nigeria and Rwanda, whose offerings were
eagerly received.
An investor roadshow for the new Eurobond was due to end in
New York on Wednesday and an issue could follow this week,
according to lead managers Citigroup and Barclays
. The tenor has not been decided.
President John Dramani Mahama's government, which took
office early this year, has said it will use the bond for
capital expenditure and refinancing public debt to reduce the
cost of borrowing.
It will be Ghana's second foray into international bond
markets. In 2007, it became the first sub-Saharan African
country besides South Africa to issue a Eurobond with a 10-year
issue.
Analysts contacted by Reuters forecast a yield of between
5.8 percent and 8 percent, at a premium to the 2017 bond
which is currently trading at 5.688 percent, but
lower than the 8.5 percent at which that instrument was sold.
ACHILLES' HEEL
Ghana's economy is expected to grow by 8 percent this year
and the country can boast more than a decade of democratic rule.
Unlike fellow oil producers Nigeria and Angola, Ghana's
economy is also more diversified, said Razia Khan, Standard
Chartered's head of research for Africa.
"Those countries are much more dependent on oil for their
foreign exchange earnings (and) fiscal earnings," she said.
But Ghana's weak fiscal position will be of significant
concern to investors, said Angus Downie, Ecobank's head of
economic research. Its budget deficit surged to 11.8 percent of
gross domestic product in 2012, from 4 percent in 2011,
according to a prospectus for the Eurobond.
Public debt increased to 49.4 percent of GDP in 2012, from
40.8 percent in 2011.
Ghana is rated B by Standard and Poor's and B+ by Fitch,
which revised the country's outlook to negative from stable in
February.
The government has said it aims to reduce the deficit to 9
percent of GDP this year and in May scrapped costly fuel
subsidies to help restore fiscal stability, but analysts have
doubts.
"That's one of the Achilles' heels that Ghana has," said
Downie.
"The question (investors) will be asking is can Ghanaian
authorities bring down that deficit to 9 percent ... If they
can't, it does raise questions about how will they service this
Eurobond as well as all the domestic debt they've issued."
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Susan Fenton)