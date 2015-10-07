ACCRA Oct 7 Ghana launched a $1 billion
Eurobond on Wednesday at a 10.75 percent coupon rate, becoming
the first country in sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa
to issue a 15-year bond, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said in a
statement.
The bond was 100 percent oversubscribed showing a "high
appetite for Ghana's credit" and a World Bank partial bond
guarantee of $400 million enabled Ghana "to borrow on reasonable
terms in a rather difficult market," Terkper said.
