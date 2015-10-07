(Adds quote, detail on bond, context)
ACCRA Oct 7 Ghana launched a $1 billion
Eurobond on Wednesday at a 10.75 percent coupon rate, becoming
the first country in sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa
to issue a 15-year bond, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said in a
statement.
The bond was 100 percent oversubscribed showing a "high
appetite for Ghana's credit" and a World Bank partial bond
guarantee of $400 million enabled Ghana "to borrow on reasonable
terms in a rather difficult market," Terkper said.
The government had hoped to launch a $1.5 billion bond last
week, but delayed the issue because there was little interest at
the target yield of up to 9.5 percent, investors told Reuters.
The West African country's economy has slowed sharply in the
last two years, hit by a fall in global commodity prices that
have hurt its gold, cocoa and oil exports.
It is also following an International Monetary Fund aid
programme to restore balance to an economy with double-digit
inflation and a debt-to-GDP ratio above 70 percent.
But investors were also deterred by concerns about the
Chinese economy and a possible U.S. rate rise, factors that have
caused turbulence in emerging debt markets.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bernard Orr)