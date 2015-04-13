ACCRA, April 13 Ghana will aim to issue a
Eurobond of as much as $1 billion by the end of June, bringing
forward the timing of the issuance which had been scheduled for
the second half of the year, the head of the parliamentary
finance committee said on Monday
In an apparent about-face, the government has also decided
not to pursue a bridge finance loan that would have been worth
up to $1 billion, James Avedzi, head of the parliamentary
finance committee, told Reuters.
The government said in a memo to parliament in March it had
started talks over the loan with a consortium including Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Belstar Capital and hoped to
complete it before July.
"The government has rescinded its decision. It is not going
for the bridge loan," Avedzi said.
"We will proceed with the Eurobond which parliament has
already approved and so the Ministry of Finance has started the
process, hoping that by June they will go to the market," he
said.
There was no immediate comment from the finance ministry.
The International Monetary Fund agreed a deal with Ghana
this month for $918 million to stabilise an economy that faces
high levels of public debt, a currency that has fallen sharply,
a stubborn budget deficit and inflation that recently rose as
high as 17 percent.
Ghana was for years one of Africa's fastest growing
economies through its exports of gold, cocoa and oil but gross
domestic product growth is forecast for 3.9 percent this year,
lower than the average for sub-Saharan Africa
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by James Macharia)