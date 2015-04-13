ACCRA, April 13 Ghana will aim to issue a Eurobond of as much as $1 billion by the end of June, bringing forward the timing of the issuance which had been scheduled for the second half of the year, the head of the parliamentary finance committee said on Monday

In an apparent about-face, the government has also decided not to pursue a bridge finance loan that would have been worth up to $1 billion, James Avedzi told Reuters.

