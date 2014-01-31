BRIEF-Alliance MMA says intends to defend against the lawsuit filed by shareholders
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
ACCRA Jan 31 Profit at African dairy firm Fan Milk Ltd fell 21.4 percent in 2013 from the previous year to 21.375 mln cedis ($9 million) on higher utility rates and lower consumer confidence, the company said on Friday.
Revenue fell to 138.799 million cedis from 147.212 million cedis, while earnings per share declined 0.18 cedis against 0.23 cedis for the full year in 2012, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.
Dubai private equity group Abraaj said last June it would acquire Fan Milk International, which is based in Ghana, tapping into fast rising consumer spending in six west African countries.
($1 = 2.3700 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Emma Farge)
* March placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * April 1 feedlot cattle at 100.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in March up 10.0 pct vs year ago * Report called mildly bearish for CME live cattle futures By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. cattle ranchers in March placed 11.0 percent more cattle into feedlots than a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, which topped analysts' forecast and notched a record high for the month. In