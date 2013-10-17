* Ghana seen as one of Africa's brightest economic prospects
* Fitch cites concerns about deficit, debt
* Ghana finance minister says downgrade is not fair
* Ghana to keep tight monetary policy -central bank governor
By Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, Oct 17 Fitch ratings agency downgraded
Ghana's sovereign credit ranking on Thursday saying the
government was overspending, a move that could raise the
borrowing costs of the rapidly-growing economy.
Ghana, which produces gold, cocoa and oil, is seen as one of
Africa's brightest economic prospects with a stable democracy
and an economy that grew at 8 percent in 2012. Its finance
minister called the downgrade 'unfair'.
But economists have voiced growing concern about the risks
posed by a high budget deficit and rising debt.
"Ghana's creditworthiness has been further weakened by the
government's failure to fully implement its fiscal consolidation
plan in 2013," Fitch said in a statement after it cut Ghana's
rating deeper into 'speculative' territory, to B from B-plus. It
said the outlook was stable.
"The authorities continued to overrun on wages, interest
costs and arrears, leading Fitch to expect that the government
will fail to meet the 9 percent of GDP (gross domestic product)
fiscal deficit target for this year," the rating agency added.
Ghana's fiscal troubles were exposed in February when
President John Mahama's government announced that its deficit
grew in the 2012 election year to 12.1 percent, nearly double
the target. The figure was revised to 11.8 percent.
Since then, authorities have begun to implement a multi-year
plan to bring the deficit down to 6 percent by 2015. It hopes to
hit a 2013 target of 9 percent aided by cuts to fuel and utility
subsidies, and a bid to increase tax revenues.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper said the downgrade failed to
take into account these reforms.
"(Fitch's decision) is not fair because it does not
acknowledge the very serious fiscal consolidation efforts that
we announced in the budget and which we are implementing,"
Terkper told Reuters by telephone.
Economists say macro-economic instability and the fact that
the country of 25 million is likely to miss a raft of economic
targets this year could weigh on Ghana's GDP growth, and Terkper
acknowledged he expected 2013 growth to come in at 7.5 percent,
below the initial 8 percent forecast.
However, Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard
Chartered bank, said the downgrade was a "little flawed" given
the consolidation efforts underway and the fact that issues like
high public sector wage bills would take time to tackle.
"The authorities have made substantial progress in trying to
tackle the budget deficit," Khan said, citing its decision to
drop subsidies as one example.
The downgrade came after trading ended on Thursday. Ghana's
cedi currency, down almost 14 percent this year, had earlier
held steady at 2.1750 to the dollar, according to a Standard
Bank trader. Dealers said Ghana Stock Exchange remained flat.
FUTURE BORROWING
Central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters after
the Fitch statement that Ghana will keep monetary policy tight
and expects increased inflows from oil and gas production to
help stabilise its finances in early 2014.
"The combination of monetary policy and increased flows from
the external sector as well as the fiscal consolidation going
forward are factors that we believe will normalise the situation
and ease pressure on the markets," he said by telephone.
He cited oil and gas production as well as receipts from
donors.
One likely impact of Fitch's decision will be to raise the
cost of future borrowing.
Ghana raised $750 million in Eurobonds in July and the
government says it will go back to the foreign debt market next
year to raise money for specific infrastructure projects in the
power sector.
The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the downgrade
was proof of economic mismanagement. "Already we are reeling
under huge debts," NPP finance spokesman Mark Assibey-Yeboah
told Reuters.
Standard & Poor's already rates Ghana B, while Moody's rates
it a notch higher at B1. Both give a stable outlook.